AVN 100.25 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.99%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
CHCC 135.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
DCL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
DGKC 109.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 63.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.94%)
EPCL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 20.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
FFL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.54%)
HASCOL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.07%)
HBL 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUBC 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
JSCL 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.22%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
MLCF 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.02%)
OGDC 104.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-2.22%)
PAEL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.76%)
PIOC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
PPL 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.72%)
PSO 216.55 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.46%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.46%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.72%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.09%)
BR100 4,555 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.02%)
BR30 22,734 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (0.02%)
KSE100 43,310 Decreased By ▼ -24.06 (-0.06%)
KSE30 18,025 Increased By ▲ 1.5 (0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ahsan Iqbal indicted in Narowal Sports City scam

  • Iqbal is accused of misusing his powers and embezzling funds causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the sports city project in his home constituency
  • The PML-N MNA denied charges terming them as baseless
Fahad Zulfikar 22 Dec 2020

(Karachi) An accountability court in Islamabad has indicted PML-N MNA Ahsan Iqbal in the Narowal Sports City case, local media reported on Tuesday.

Iqbal is accused of misusing his powers and embezzling funds causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the sports city project in his home constituency.

During proceedings, the charges were read out against Ahsan Iqbal. However, he denied the charges terming them as baseless.

NAB officials stated that the Pakistan Sports Board illegally used its authority for the construction of the sports city. Fourteen stadiums were meant to be constructed as part of the Narowal Sports City project, which was initiated in 2009.

In April 2018, the Rs2.9 billion project was inaugurated by the then president Mamnoon Hussain. NAB had launched an investigation into the matter the same day it was inaugurated. The bureau said it had received a complaint of embezzlement.

In 2019, the accountability bureau arrested former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City scam.

The PML-N Secretary General and ex-Interior Minister was arrested when he visited the watchdog’s Rawalpindi office to record a statement in the ongoing probe over the Narowal Sports Complex.

NAB indictment accountability court Ahsan iqbal sports city scam

Ahsan Iqbal indicted in Narowal Sports City scam

Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle

'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury

Funds transferred to provinces: Centre takes its first steps towards monitoring spending

US surpasses 18mn reported Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

US Congress edges toward approval of $900bn stimulus package

Al-Jazeera journalists targeted by spyware: watchdog

IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters