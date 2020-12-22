Ahsan Iqbal indicted in Narowal Sports City scam

(Karachi) An accountability court in Islamabad has indicted PML-N MNA Ahsan Iqbal in the Narowal Sports City case, local media reported on Tuesday.

Iqbal is accused of misusing his powers and embezzling funds causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the sports city project in his home constituency.

During proceedings, the charges were read out against Ahsan Iqbal. However, he denied the charges terming them as baseless.

NAB officials stated that the Pakistan Sports Board illegally used its authority for the construction of the sports city. Fourteen stadiums were meant to be constructed as part of the Narowal Sports City project, which was initiated in 2009.

In April 2018, the Rs2.9 billion project was inaugurated by the then president Mamnoon Hussain. NAB had launched an investigation into the matter the same day it was inaugurated. The bureau said it had received a complaint of embezzlement.

In 2019, the accountability bureau arrested former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City scam.

The PML-N Secretary General and ex-Interior Minister was arrested when he visited the watchdog’s Rawalpindi office to record a statement in the ongoing probe over the Narowal Sports Complex.