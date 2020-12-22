Markets
Hong Kong stocks down at break
- The Hang Seng Index eased 0.08 percent, or 22.35 points, to 26,284.33.
22 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks slipped in the morning session Tuesday on fears about spreading virus infections around the world, which are overshadowing a US stimulus agreement.
