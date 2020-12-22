World
Mexico records 5,370 new coronavirus cases, 396 more deaths
- The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
22 Dec 2020
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 5,370 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 396 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,325,915 cases and 118,598 deaths.
