AVN 100.45 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (4.2%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
CHCC 133.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
DCL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DGKC 109.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
EFERT 62.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.21%)
EPCL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.99%)
HASCOL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.61%)
HBL 134.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.85%)
HUBC 78.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
JSCL 30.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.61%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
OGDC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.19%)
PAEL 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.65%)
PIBTL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.91%)
PIOC 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.13%)
POWER 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
PPL 91.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-2.53%)
PSO 216.09 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.25%)
SNGP 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
STPL 20.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.82%)
TRG 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.51%)
UNITY 27.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
BR100 4,553 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,753 Increased By ▲ 23.86 (0.1%)
KSE100 43,287 Decreased By ▼ -47 (-0.11%)
KSE30 18,022 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Australia retail sales surge by a record in Nov

  • NAB's Strickland noted that news on the virus has been encouraging with community transmission cases falling to eight on Tuesday from 15 on Monday and 30 the day before.
Reuters 22 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: Australian retail sales soared by a record 7% in November from the month before, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, led by pre-Christmas shopping in a sign fourth-quarter economic growth will rebound strongly.

Annual turnover jumped 13.2%, led by the country's second-most populous state of Victoria following the easing of coronavirus restrictions, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported.

Tuesday's solid figures suggest the A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy is ending 2020 with surprising momentum and fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) could be stronger than expected, economists said.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) expects annual GDP to shrink 4% this year though recent data suggests a much smaller contraction.

The ABS will release its final estimate on Jan. 11.

Economists cautioned a fresh wave of coronavirus infections in the most populous state of New South Wales could cast a pall over the Christmas holiday period.

However, if the virus is controlled, "it is likely there will only be a mild impact in aggregate on retail sales and the broader Australian economy," said Tapas Strickland, Sydney-based economist for National Australia Bank.

In a sign Sydney's spike in COVID-19 cases was already hurting, a gauge of consumer confidence fell 2% last week, ANZ-Roy Morgan survey showed on Tuesday. In Sydney, confidence was down 5.3% in its sharpest weekly drop since July, the weekly data showed.

NAB's Strickland noted that news on the virus has been encouraging with community transmission cases falling to eight on Tuesday from 15 on Monday and 30 the day before.

NAB is predicting a "strong" Q4 GDP "even if there is a decline associated with the unwind of Black Friday sales and from some impact from the Sydney virus cluster," Strickland said.

NAB gdp Christmas Black Friday Reserve Bank of Australia COVID19 Australian Bureau of Statistics ANZ Roy Morgan survey Australian retail sales coronavirus restrictions

Australia retail sales surge by a record in Nov

Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle

'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury

Funds transferred to provinces: Centre takes its first steps towards monitoring spending

US surpasses 18mn reported Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

US Congress edges toward approval of $900bn stimulus package

Al-Jazeera journalists targeted by spyware: watchdog

IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters