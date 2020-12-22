AVN 100.85 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (4.62%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
CHCC 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
DCL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
DGKC 109.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
EFERT 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.18%)
EPCL 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.31%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.8%)
HUBC 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
JSCL 30.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.15%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.35%)
MLCF 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.09%)
OGDC 106.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.16%)
PAEL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
PIOC 94.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
PPL 91.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.36%)
PSO 217.76 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.02%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.46%)
STPL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.15%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.14%)
UNITY 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (10%)
BR100 4,561 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (0.15%)
BR30 22,794 Increased By ▲ 65.23 (0.29%)
KSE100 43,343 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 18,045 Increased By ▲ 22.06 (0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Chelsea defender Chilwell set for ankle scan

  • "I expect he'll be doubtful for Arsenal. He turned his ankle and tried to carry on but it was too painful," Lampard said. "We'll have a scan to try and see how bad the injury is. We'll update after."
Reuters 22 Dec 2020

Chelsea full back Ben Chilwell will undergo a scan on his ankle after picking up an injury in Monday's 3-0 win over West Ham United, manager Frank Lampard said.

Chilwell, who was substituted after 10 minutes following a collision with West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, could also miss Saturday's Premier League game against Arsenal.

"I expect he'll be doubtful for Arsenal. He turned his ankle and tried to carry on but it was too painful," Lampard said. "We'll have a scan to try and see how bad the injury is. We'll update after."

Reece James was also ruled out of the game against West Ham due to a knee injury but Lampard said he hoped to have both his full backs fit ahead of a packed festive schedule.

"Reece and Chilly have been doing really well, we hope their injuries are not that bad and they will be in and around the games over Christmas," Lampard added.

Monday's victory moved Chelsea up to fifth on 25 points, six adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Frank Lampard Chelsea Ben Chilwell Reece James

Chelsea defender Chilwell set for ankle scan

Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle

'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury

Funds transferred to provinces: Centre takes its first steps towards monitoring spending

US surpasses 18mn reported Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

US Congress edges toward approval of $900bn stimulus package

Al-Jazeera journalists targeted by spyware: watchdog

IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters