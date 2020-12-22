AVN 96.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
BOP 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 134.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.4%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 109.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.26%)
EFERT 63.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
EPCL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
HASCOL 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HBL 135.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUBC 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 5.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 41.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 107.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.11%)
PAEL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIOC 96.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
POWER 9.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 93.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PSO 216.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.2%)
SNGP 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.14%)
UNITY 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,554 Decreased By ▼ -59 (-1.28%)
BR30 22,729 Decreased By ▼ -407.63 (-1.76%)
KSE100 43,334 Decreased By ▼ -462.56 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -265.97 (-1.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian markets fall further as new strain clouds near-term outlook

  • There is a gap to be bridged between now and when experts expect herd immunity -- in the middle of the second quarter at the earliest."
AFP 22 Dec 2020

HONG KONG: Concerns about soaring virus cases and new lockdowns pushed equities down again Tuesday, while fears over a new strain in Britain and stuttering Brexit trade talks were keeping the pound under pressure.

The mutated virus, which is said to be 70 percent more transmissible, has forced numerous countries around the world to shut their borders to the UK and has overshadowed the rollout of vaccines and news that US lawmakers had agreed a new stimulus.

Analysts said investors were taking the opportunity to cash in recent gains as they wound down for the festive break, with most saying 2021 will see a surge across markets as the economy opens up after people are inoculated.

However, they pointed out that the long-term optimism is being kept grounded by concerns about the immediate impact of the latest wave of infections.

"What we've seen out of the UK is a scary thing for the markets, which could incentivise some profit-taking," Steven Wieting, at Citigroup Private Bank, told Bloomberg TV. But the vaccination drive should be a "game-changer", he added.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul were all in the red, while Sydney shed 0.9 percent as investors grew increasingly worried about a spike in new infections in the city that has led to the imposition of containment measures.

There were also losses in Taipei, Singapore, Jakarta and Manila, though Wellington rose.

The losses extended Monday's sell-off and a retreat on Wall Street.

Pound struggles

Axi strategist Stephen Innes sounded a note of warning for early next year.

"You will read a lot of after-the-fact analysis suggesting (Monday) was a holiday-exaggerated selloff," he said in a note. "To a large degree, that might be the case on some overbought positions like oil and short dollar.

"However, ignoring these early warning signals and not bracing yourself for a challenging start to 2021 is flat-out dumb. Indeed, this could only be the tip of a reflationary washout.

"The risk is growing for significantly extended lockdowns in several countries.

There is a gap to be bridged between now and when experts expect herd immunity -- in the middle of the second quarter at the earliest."

On currency markets, the pound was slightly higher than Monday's lows, which were fuelled by concerns over the new virus strain and a lack of progress in Brexit talks.

But with just under two weeks until a deadline for an agreement, the two sides remain stuck on access to fishing grounds and there are worries Prime Minister Boris Johnson could walk away empty-handed.

There are hopes that his offer of a compromise on the fishing issue could break the deadlock, though French Europe Minister Clement Beaune warned: "There have been successive proposals from the UK, sometimes on fishing, that don't respond to European priorities and demands."

He added: "Difficulties remain."

Key figures around 0230 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 percent at 26,613.09 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.2 percent at 26,260.42

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 percent at 3,405.63

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3418 from $1.3436 at 2145 GMT

Euro/pound: UP at 91.15 pence from 91.00 pence

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.2233 from $1.2229

Dollar/yen: UP at 103.40 yen from 103.32 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.6 percent at $47.67 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.5 percent at $50.65 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 30,216.45 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.7 percent at 6,416.32 (close)

Hong Kong stock bloomberg Asian stock COVID 19 vaccines Nikkei index coronavirus cases, virus cases

Asian markets fall further as new strain clouds near-term outlook

US surpasses 18mn reported Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

US Congress edges toward approval of $900bn stimulus package

Al-Jazeera journalists targeted by spyware: watchdog

IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

'Billion Tree Honey' initiative launched: PM highlights criticality of growth in exports

BoI to be reconstituted by adding Hammad as member

Governments urged to strictly monitor prices of eggs, ghee

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters