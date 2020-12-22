AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.24%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.5%)
FFL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.97%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
HBL 135.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.64%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 107.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.28%)
PAEL 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.17%)
PIOC 96.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PPL 93.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.82%)
PSO 215.56 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (3.59%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.43%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.52%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,554 Decreased By ▼ -59 (-1.28%)
BR30 22,729 Decreased By ▼ -407.63 (-1.76%)
KSE100 43,334 Decreased By ▼ -462.56 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -265.97 (-1.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed

Reuters 22 Dec 2020

PARIS/BRUSSELS: Spain, Ireland and Hungary have tried and failed to loosen EU airline ownership rules in a draft aviation deal with the UK, two people with knowledge of the matter said, out of concern about Brexit's impact on British Airways owner IAG, Ryanair and Wizz Air.

France and Germany are said to have rejected a softening of longstanding rules that require EU airlines to be owned and controlled by EU nationals or else lose their licences.

While the ownership issue poses no immediate threat to flights, it brings a longer-term challenge to some of Europe's biggest aviation names, with or without a trade deal.

British investors will be deemed non-EU after the Brexit transition ends on Dec. 31 - a headache for airline groups with EU-licensed carriers and large UK shareholder bases. "There's been a last-ditch effort from a few member states to get something more liberal in the agreement on ownership and control," said an aviation source briefed on the discussions.

"There is not a hope in hell of it happening," the source added. "The big pushback came from France and Germany."

Spokespeople for the European Commission and the governments of Britain, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland and Spain declined to comment or did not respond to Reuters questions.

London and Brussels have for months been negotiating a post-Brexit aviation accord to accompany a broader trade deal. The trade talks appeared to be on a knife-edge on Friday, with time running out for an agreement.

But the rebuff to Spanish-led efforts means that even a deal breakthrough would leave ownership problems unsolved.

They are particularly acute for IAG, which also owns Ireland's Aer Lingus and Spanish-based Iberia and Vueling. A large UK shareholder base and a 25% stake held by Qatar Airways will leave EU investors in a clear minority.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary predicted recently that Brexit could force a breakup of IAG, in comments dismissed by the UK-headquartered group, listed in London and Madrid. The Irish low-cost airline acknowledges that Brexit will swing its own non-EU shareholders into a majority, and has warned that they stand to lose their votes and the right to buy new shares in the absence of a deal granting more flexibility.

Even including UK investors, EU ownership has previously fallen close to 50% at both IAG and Wizz Air - listed in London and based in Budapest. To stay compliant, IAG barred non-EU share purchases for most of last year, while top Wizz shareholder Indigo Partners sold part of its stake.

EasyJet, reliant on its Austrian carrier for some routes post-Brexit, is also trying to bolster its non-British EU investor ranks, which currently hold about 45% of the group.

All the affected airlines maintain they are Brexit-ready, with ownership compliance strategies vetted and approved by national authorities under Brussels supervision.

"Last year, IAG's airlines submitted plans on ownership and control to the national regulators in Spain and Ireland," a group spokeswoman said. "Those regulators confirmed that the plans would satisfy EU ownership and control rules in the event of a no-deal Brexit." As the same governments' failed initiative shows, however, concerns persist that the compliance efforts may be unsustainable, or open to legal challenge by competitors. Stripping votes may restore European control but not ownership. Among other moves, IAG's transfer of most Iberia voting rights to retailer El Corte Inglés might not amount to relinquishing "decisive influence on the running of the business", as the critical EU regulation defines control.

Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

'Billion Tree Honey' initiative launched: PM highlights criticality of growth in exports

BoI to be reconstituted by adding Hammad as member

Governments urged to strictly monitor prices of eggs, ghee

There's no gas loadshedding in country: PD

Population, housing censuses-2017: Government likely to accept results despite MQM reservations

Hafeez describes tax-to-GDP ratio as 'pathetic'

Travellers coming from UK: Temporary restrictions put into effect

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.