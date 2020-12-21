AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.24%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.5%)
FFL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.97%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
HBL 135.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.64%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 107.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.28%)
PAEL 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.17%)
PIOC 96.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PPL 93.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.82%)
PSO 215.56 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (3.59%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.43%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.52%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,554 Decreased By ▼ -59 (-1.28%)
BR30 22,729 Decreased By ▼ -407.63 (-1.76%)
KSE100 43,334 Decreased By ▼ -462.56 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -265.97 (-1.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

19 more COVID-19 deaths, 644 new cases reported in Sindh: CM

  • This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Monday.
APP Updated 22 Dec 2020

KARACHI: As many as 19 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives overnight and 644 new cases emerged when 10,234 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Monday.

He added that 19 more patients of coronavirus lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,352 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 10,234 samples were tested overnight which diagnosed 644 cases that came to 6.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,241,962 tests have been conducted against which 205,484 cases were detected, of them 88 percent or 181,602 patients have recovered, including 872 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 20,530 patients were under treatment, of them 19,707 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 810 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 708 patients was stated to be critical, including 89 shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 644 new cases, 514 have been detected from Karachi, including 158 from East, 129 South, 114 Central, 48 Malir, 37 Korangi, and 28 West.

He added that Hyderabad has 23 cases, Thatta nine, Kambar eight, Khairpur and Tando Mohammad Khan seven each, Mirpurkhas and Naushehroferoze six each, Ghotki, Jamshoro, Larkana and Matiari five each, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad four each, Sukkur three, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar two each, kashmore and Sanghar one each.

The CM Sindh urged people of the province to follow SOPs issued by the government.

Syed Murad Ali Shah SOPs ventilators COVID Sindh Chief Minister patients home isolation

19 more COVID-19 deaths, 644 new cases reported in Sindh: CM

ECP announces bye-election schedule for seven constituencies

Nation needs to save environment as country's forest cover is less than world's average: PM

Chines Ambassador meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ: ISPR

There is no external pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel, says Qureshi

Global arms sales by top 25 companies up by 8.5 percent in 2019

JUI-F chief, 20 other politicians have serious life threats, warns interior minister

PM meets Saudi envoy, says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic ties

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19

Boosting trade: Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train to commence operation next year

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters