AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.24%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.5%)
FFL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.97%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
HBL 135.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.64%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 107.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.28%)
PAEL 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.17%)
PIOC 96.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PPL 93.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.82%)
PSO 215.56 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (3.59%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.43%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.52%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By ▼ -16.43 (-0.36%)
BR30 22,969 Decreased By ▼ -167.44 (-0.72%)
KSE100 43,671 Decreased By ▼ -125.67 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,193 Decreased By ▼ -95.81 (-0.52%)
Thai stocks, baht slump as new virus cluster threatens economic growth

  • The South Korean won and the Singapore dollar fell about 0.3% each, while the Taiwanese dollar was the only exception, moving up 1.3%.
Reuters 21 Dec 2020

Thailand's stocks and baht led losses in Asian emerging markets on Monday after coronavirus curbs in a key export hub near Bangkok were extended following a record number of cases in the country, reviving fears of an economic slowdown.

A seafood industry centre that is home to thousands of migrant workers, Samut Sakhon will stay locked down until Jan. 3 after an outbreak at a shrimp market over the weekend, leading Thailand to report more than 500 cases of coronavirus.

Thai equities slid 3.7% and the baht fell almost 1% due to the economy's heavy dependence on trade and tourism, and both were headed for their worst sessions in many months.

"The selloff is because of the news of the lockdown in the province near Bangkok," said Peerapan Suwannarat, senior market and economic research specialist at Kasikornbank.

Phillip Securities analysts in a note to clients said the lockdown could take a toll on Samut Sakorn's processed seafood, cold storage, packaging and fishing industries, major sources of revenue for the region, and dampen confidence of both local and foreign investors.

The surge in cases comes as Thailand attempts to revive a tourist industry devastated by the pandemic. Only last week, it had eased restrictions to allow more foreign tourists to return.

Other Asian currencies also buckled as investors sought the safety of the dollar on news that a new coronavirus strain had led to a tougher lockdown in the United Kingdom.

The South Korean won and the Singapore dollar fell about 0.3% each, while the Taiwanese dollar was the only exception, moving up 1.3%.

Most Asian equity markets slipped, including Manila and Kuala Lumpur, although the Shanghai index added 0.6%.

China, the region's economic powerhouse, reiterated that it would avoid any sudden shifts in policy in a bid to keep economic growth within a reasonable range in 2021, the Xinhua news agency said on Friday after a meeting of top leaders ended.

