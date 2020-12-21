AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
Tokyo stocks close lower with wary eyes on virus

  • The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.18 percent, or 48.97 points, to 26,714.42.
AFP 21 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday as investors weighed the impact of spreading Covid-19 infections on the economy against the positive effects of new US and Japanese stimulus packages.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.18 percent, or 48.97 points, to 26,714.42, while the broader Topix index was down 0.23 percent, or 4.19 points, at 1,789.05.

