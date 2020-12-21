AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
Boosting trade: Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train to commence operation next year

  • The ITI framework was launched in 2009 and exists as a project under the Economic Cooperation Organization
  • The rail route covers a total distance of 6,500 kilometers and is cost and time efficient
Fahad Zulfikar 21 Dec 2020

(Karachi) The Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad (ITI) train is expected to resume operations next year after the key requirements for the revival of the service have been completed, local media has reported.

The ITI framework was launched in 2009 and exists as a project under the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). The decision has been taken during the 10th edition of the ECO Transport and Communications Ministers Meeting which was held in Istanbul.

Launch of rail route

The trial run of the ITI train was launched in 2009 as a project under the Economic Cooperation Organization – 10-member Asian trade bloc. However, the rail route has so far only been used for test journeys.

Promoting trade activities

The railway line project has been specifically designed to boost economic ties between Istanbul, Tehran and Islamabad. Besides, the ITI will also be beneficial for Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Time efficient and cost effective

The railway line intends to greatly reduce the transit route of the goods from Istanbul to Islamabad. During the trial, the freight train from Islamabad to Istanbul took nearly 13 days to make the 6500km journey.

The journey was later further reduced to 11.5 days. In comparison, transporting goods from European countries to Pakistan via seaway took almost 45 days. The train has a maximum capacity for twenty 40-feet containers.

Total distance

The rail route covers a total distance of 6,500 kilometers. It is spread on a length of 2,600 km in Iran, 1,950 km in Turkey and 1,990 km in Pakistan.

