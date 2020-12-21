Markets
US oil may test support at $47.49
- It is hard to categorise the current drop, which is tentatively regarded as a correction against the rise from $45.69.
21 Dec 2020
SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $47.49 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall to $47.06.
It is hard to categorise the current drop, which is tentatively regarded as a correction against the rise from $45.69.
A retracement analysis reveals the immediate support at $47.49, which may temporarily hold. Resistance is at $47.91, a break above which could lead to a gain to $48.43.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
