Markets
Hong Kong stocks start slightly lower
- The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.29 percent, or 75.98 points, to 26,422.62.
21 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with losses Monday morning as investors gave a shrug to news that US lawmakers had agreed an economic stimulus package, with focus on soaring virus infections.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.29 percent, or 75.98 points, to 26,422.62.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.50 points to 3,394.39, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also barely moved, edging up 0.53 points to 2,263.10.
