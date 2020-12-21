AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 134.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 110.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 63.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 136.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 109.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 95.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 208.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,604 Decreased By ▼ -8.79 (-0.19%)
BR30 22,984 Decreased By ▼ -152.82 (-0.66%)
KSE100 43,753 Decreased By ▼ -43.09 (-0.1%)
KSE30 18,221 Decreased By ▼ -68.44 (-0.37%)
Hong Kong stocks start slightly lower

  • The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.29 percent, or 75.98 points, to 26,422.62.
AFP 21 Dec 2020

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with losses Monday morning as investors gave a shrug to news that US lawmakers had agreed an economic stimulus package, with focus on soaring virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.29 percent, or 75.98 points, to 26,422.62.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.50 points to 3,394.39, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also barely moved, edging up 0.53 points to 2,263.10.

China stock Hong Kong stock Hang Seng Index Nikkei rose Shenzhen Composite Index benchmark Shanghai Composite Index

