Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest ceasefire violation at LoC

(Karachi) A senior Indian diplomat has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation Forces at the Line of Control (LoC) that resulted in serious injuries to a civilian, a statement issued by Foreign Office said.

As per details, Indian troops resorted to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing in Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC resulting in injuries to 25-year-old Sagheera d/o Muhammad Hanif, resident of Akhori Village.

The FO stated that the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, the Indian occupation forces have carried out 3003 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 27 shahadats and serious injuries to 250 innocent civilians, the FO stated.

The foreign office maintained that the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces is in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding. "These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," it stated.

"It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)."

The FO mentioned that the Indian side had been urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.