AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 134.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 110.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 63.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 136.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 109.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 95.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 208.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest ceasefire violation at LoC

  • FO says Indian troops resorted to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing in Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC resulting in injuries to 25-year-old Sagheera in Rakhchikri sector
  • This year, Indian occupation forces carried out 3003 ceasefire violations, resulting in 27 shahadats and serious injuries to 250 innocent civilians: Foreign Office
Fahad Zulfikar 20 Dec 2020

(Karachi) A senior Indian diplomat has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation Forces at the Line of Control (LoC) that resulted in serious injuries to a civilian, a statement issued by Foreign Office said.

As per details, Indian troops resorted to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing in Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC resulting in injuries to 25-year-old Sagheera d/o Muhammad Hanif, resident of Akhori Village.

The FO stated that the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, the Indian occupation forces have carried out 3003 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 27 shahadats and serious injuries to 250 innocent civilians, the FO stated.

The foreign office maintained that the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces is in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding. "These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," it stated.

"It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)."

The FO mentioned that the Indian side had been urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

Foreign Office LOC Indian troops ceasefire violations Indian envoy summoned

Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest ceasefire violation at LoC

Person could face hefty fine, five years in jail for using incorrect map of Pakistan, reads text message

Rapid rise in infections: UNICEF to provide 1.15 million COVID testing kits to Pakistan

Ali Zaidi announces PM's gift of 50 state-of-the-art fire tenders for Karachi

Three PC restaurants sealed for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Formal education policy on the cards, says Shafqat

COVID-19 pandemic: Pakistan records 80 deaths, 2,615 new infections in 24 hours

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine begins rollout as U.S. races to broaden injection campaign

CPEC poses no threat to British interests: HC

Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters