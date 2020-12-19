AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
Karachi’s mercury likely to drop below 9 degree Celsius

  • Existing cold wave likely to persist for a few more days as winds from east/north continues to blow in the port city.
  • The minimum temperature in Karachi on Sunday (tomorrow) between 07-09 degree Celsius, predicts met office.
BR Web Desk Updated 19 Dec 2020

The mercury in Karachi dropped as low as 8.3 degree Celsius on Saturday morning, says report issued by met office.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier said that minimum temperature likely to plunge by six to eight degree Celsius this week.

As per the met officer predictions the minimum temperature in Karachi on Sunday (tomorrow) between 07-09 degree Celsius.

Whereas the maximum temperature in the city is likely to remain between 24-25 degree Celsius, the weather office said.

Existing cold wave likely to persist for a few more days as winds from east/north continues to blow in the port city. The wind-speed recorded at 10-KM per hour today which will likely to increase to 20 kilometers per hour later in the day.

A frosty wave will affect various parts of Pakistan from December 25 or 26, resulting in drop of Mercury to one or two degree Celsius to minus-one or two in various parts, the weather office said.

