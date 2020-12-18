Pakistan
Karachi likely to have cold, dry weather on Saturday: Met Office
- The minimum temperature is expected to remain from 7 to 9 degree centigrade with 45 to 55 percent humidity in Karachi over the next 24 hours.
18 Dec 2020
KARACHI: The Meteorological department on Friday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.
The minimum temperature is expected to remain from 7 to 9 degree centigrade with 45 to 55 percent humidity in Karachi over the next 24 hours.
Cool/cold and dry weather with hazy or misty morning are likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh in the next 24 hours.
Karachi likely to have cold, dry weather on Saturday: Met Office
