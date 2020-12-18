AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CHCC 134.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.48%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.76%)
EFERT 63.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (8.15%)
HASCOL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HBL 136.44 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.01%)
HUBC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.9%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.69%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.77%)
OGDC 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
PAEL 39.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
PIBTL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
PSO 207.51 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.42%)
SNGP 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
STPL 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
TRG 75.31 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm jumps nearly 2pc on likely muted production, higher exports

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed for a third consecutive session, closing 65 ringgit higher at 3,443 ringgit ($852.76).
Reuters 18 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose 1.9pc on Friday as traders expect another month of subdued production and rising exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed for a third consecutive session, closing 65 ringgit higher at 3,443 ringgit ($852.76).

"The market is anticipating negative growth in December production and improving exports," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters. "We are also expecting January export tax to remain at zero."

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products during Dec. 1 to 15 rose 9.5pc on-month to 725,380 tonnes, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's palm oil end-stocks in November fell to their lowest in more than three years as production slumped and exports fell more than expected, data released by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board last week showed.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 2pc, while its palm oil contract gained 1.6pc. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were last up 0.2pc, after rising more than 1pc overnight on South American crop concerns.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm soyoil Malaysia Derivatives Exchange

Palm jumps nearly 2pc on likely muted production, higher exports

Targeting UN vehicle shows India’s mal-intent: ISPR

UK's Johnson says EU trade deal looking difficult, but door is still open

Indian forces 'specifically targeted' UN vehicle from across LoC: FO

Pakistan’s credit profile indicates robust long-term GDP growth potential: Moody’s

Appointment of PM's advisers, SAPMs: SC rejects petition, uphelds IHC's verdict

UNGA adopts Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples’ right to self-determination

3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours

Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country

Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum

Baqir informs PM about housing loan disbursements

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters