Markets
Ukraine 2020 wheat crop totals 25.3mn T
- The economy ministry this week said the harvest was at 25.1 million tonnes in bunker weight.
18 Dec 2020
KYIV: Ukraine's state statistic service said the volume of wheat harvested in 2020 totalled 25.28 million tonnes.
The economy ministry this week said the harvest was at 25.1 million tonnes in bunker weight.
The clean weight figure is usually published in January by the statistics service.
Ukraine harvested 28.33 million tonnes of the commodity clean weight in 2019.
Ukraine accounts for about 16% of global grain exports.
