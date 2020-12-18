Tokyo's key Nikkei index closes lower

TOKYO: Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed lower on Friday in cautious trade as worries over a rise in new coronavirus cases in Japan continued to weigh on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.16 percent, or 43.28 points, at 26,763.39 while the broader Topix index edged up 0.04 percent, or 0.66 points, to end at 1,793.24.