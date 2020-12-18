Markets
Tokyo's key Nikkei index closes lower
- The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.16 percent, or 43.28 points.
18 Dec 2020
TOKYO: Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed lower on Friday in cautious trade as worries over a rise in new coronavirus cases in Japan continued to weigh on the market.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.16 percent, or 43.28 points, at 26,763.39 while the broader Topix index edged up 0.04 percent, or 0.66 points, to end at 1,793.24.
