AVN 89.50 Increased By ▲ 5.80 (6.93%)
BOP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.83%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
DGKC 110.70 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.79%)
EFERT 63.93 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.85%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.89%)
HASCOL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
HBL 136.25 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.87%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
JSCL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
KAPCO 27.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.46%)
KEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.15%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.88%)
MLCF 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
OGDC 109.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.55%)
PAEL 39.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.1%)
PIBTL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.96%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
POWER 9.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 95.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
PSO 208.00 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (1.66%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.62%)
STPL 22.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.98%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.2%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.13%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Defence Department looks to bolster domestic chip manufacture with new program

  • The foundries would handle commercial work from US companies and could also provide components to the Defence Department, it said.
Reuters 18 Dec 2020

SAN FRANCISCO: The US Defence Department will soon start soliciting proposals for a program to provide incentives to boost semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in the United States, according to a posting on a government contracting site.

Major American semiconductor companies such as Apple Inc , Qualcomm Inc and Nvidia Corp rely on outside manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) or Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to fabricate their chips in what are called foundries.

Most of those foundries are located in Taiwan or South Korea. While Intel Corp operates US chip factories, they are mostly dedicated to manufacturing its own chips rather than doing work for outside clients.

The Defence Department is looking to change that dynamic by providing incentives for the development of chip-related intellectual property and the creation of advanced foundries in the United States, according to a notice posted to the website of the National Security Technology Accelerator, a nonprofit group that works to connect private-sector companies to government contract opportunities.

The foundries would handle commercial work from US companies and could also provide components to the Defence Department, it said.

The Defence Department plans to announce a program called "Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes - Commercial", or "RAMP-C" for short, that will complement existing programs it recently launched to encourage US chip manufacturing.

"There is currently no commercially viable option that can provide a US located leading-edge foundry that can fabricate the assured leading-edge custom integrated circuits and Commercial off the Shelf (COTS) products required for critical DoD systems. The purpose of the RAMP-C program is to incentivize such an option," the posting said.

In October, one of Intel's plants in Arizona won the second phase of a contract aimed at helping the US military develop advanced chips more quickly. TSMC, a major supplier to Apple, is also independently working to build a $12 billion chip plant in Arizona, where Phoenix city officials last month authorized a development agreement related to the project.

south korea Taiwan Arizona TSMC Nvidia Corp chip plant RAMP C program Microelectronics Prototypes Defence Department Qualcomm Inc Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Intel Corp US Defence Department American semiconductor companies

US Defence Department looks to bolster domestic chip manufacture with new program

3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours

Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country

Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum

Baqir informs PM about housing loan disbursements

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 73.65 million, death toll at 1,654,920

Cuba offers talks with Biden after Trump tensions

Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz

$4.5bn foreign debt incurred in 5 months

Power Division decides to adjust Gencos’ surplus employees

CCP finds no abuse of dominance in cement, sugar sectors

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters