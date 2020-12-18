AVN 88.16 Increased By ▲ 4.46 (5.33%)
BOP 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.48%)
CHCC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.66%)
DCL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
DGKC 111.30 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.34%)
EFERT 64.14 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.18%)
EPCL 49.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.86%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.18%)
FFL 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.64%)
HASCOL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HBL 136.06 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.73%)
HUBC 78.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
JSCL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.72%)
KAPCO 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
KEL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.94%)
LOTCHEM 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
MLCF 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.01%)
OGDC 110.09 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.77%)
PAEL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.31%)
PIBTL 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PIOC 96.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.58%)
POWER 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
PPL 96.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.94%)
PSO 206.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (0.97%)
SNGP 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.64%)
STPL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.23%)
TRG 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.31%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,605 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (0.12%)
BR30 23,062 Increased By ▲ 6.07 (0.03%)
KSE100 43,765 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0%)
KSE30 18,262 Decreased By ▼ -9.29 (-0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper set for seventh straight weekly gain on US stimulus hopes

  • Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.9% to $7,988 a tonne by 0223 GMT and was up 0.9% for the week.
Reuters 18 Dec 2020

HANOI: Copper prices, often used as a gauge of global economic health, rose on Friday and were set for their seventh straight weekly gain on hopes that US lawmakers would soon pass a new round of COVID-19 aid.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.9% to $7,988 a tonne by 0223 GMT and was up 0.9% for the week.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.6% to 59,170 yuan ($9,048.78) a tonne, on course for a weekly gain of 1.6%.

US lawmakers continued negotiations on a potential coronavirus aid bill after months of talks, saying that failure to agree was no longer an option.

FUNDAMENTALS

TIN: The LME tin cash-three month spread was last at a $49-a-tonne premium, its highest since July 28, as LME inventories fell to their lowest since June 22 at 3,010 tonnes.

ZINC: The global zinc market registered a 480,000-tonne surplus in Jan-Oct, compared to a 216,000-tonne deficit in the same period last year.

ALUMINIUM: US premiums hit their highest since Sept. 30 of $311.602 a tonne.

PRICES: LME aluminium rose 1.3% to $2,079 a tonne, zinc advanced 0.6% to $2,873.50 a tonne, while ShFE aluminium climbed 1.5% to 16,705 yuan a tonne and ShFE zinc jumped 1.4% to 21,965 yuan a tonne.

Coronavirus Copper aluminium Copper prices Zinc prices TIN ShFE zinc

Copper set for seventh straight weekly gain on US stimulus hopes

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 73.65 million, death toll at 1,654,920

Cuba offers talks with Biden after Trump tensions

Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz

$4.5bn foreign debt incurred in 5 months

Power Division decides to adjust Gencos’ surplus employees

CCP finds no abuse of dominance in cement, sugar sectors

Economy: IsDB sounds optimistic note

Coronavirus-hit governments should tax the rich: study

BoE ready to tolerate a Brexit inflation spike

Fake accounts case: SC censures NAB, hints at summoning its chairman

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters