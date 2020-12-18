AVN 88.10 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (5.26%)
BOP 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.59%)
CHCC 136.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.74%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC 111.53 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.55%)
EFERT 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.98%)
EPCL 49.72 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.68%)
FCCL 21.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.13%)
FFL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.51%)
HASCOL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
HBL 136.40 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
JSCL 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.06%)
KAPCO 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.2%)
OGDC 110.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.84%)
PAEL 40.08 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.77%)
PIBTL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PIOC 96.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.63%)
POWER 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.13%)
PPL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
PSO 207.92 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.62%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
STPL 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.37%)
TRG 74.86 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.54%)
UNITY 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.52%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,606 Increased By ▲ 6.59 (0.14%)
BR30 23,065 Increased By ▲ 9.18 (0.04%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 21.08 (0.05%)
KSE30 18,271 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares drop as new virus cluster sows doubt about quick recovery

  • In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to 12,950.52, with utilities and healthcare stocks leading the gains.
Reuters 18 Dec 2020

Australian shares fell on Friday as a fresh cluster of COVID-19 cases in the country's largest city ignited fears that movement curbs could make a comeback and slow down an economic recovery.

New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned Sydney should prepare for more infections after 17 new cases were reported in the city's northern coastal suburbs, prompting authorities to ask residents to stay at home for three days.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 6,722.9 by 0006 GMT, retreating from a near-10-month high hit in the previous session. But, the index is still headed for a seventh straight weekly gain.

The fresh outbreak marks the end of a two-week run of no local coronavirus transmission and has prompted other states to tighten movement across state borders.

The possibility of further restrictions ahead of Christmas season dragged shares of airlines lower, with Qantas and smaller rival Regional Express Holdings sliding as much as 4.3% and 5.6%, respectively.

Heavyweight financials led losses on the benchmark, as Commonwealth Bank of Australia dropped 1.3% and National Australia Bank shed 1.6%.

Energy stocks also dipped despite an uptick in oil prices, with Ampol and Santos being the biggest the drags.

On the flip side, gold stocks rose 1.8% and supported some gains on the metals and mining sub-index as the bullion continued its climb on hopes of more US stimulus. Newcrest Mining added 1.7% and Northern Star Resources tacked on 2.6%. The gold sub-index was on track for its best week since Nov. 6.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to 12,950.52, with utilities and healthcare stocks leading the gains.

However, flag carrier Air New Zealand, which has been preparing for a travel bubble with Australia in early 2021, fell 1.9%.

Coronavirus New Zealand New Zealand dollar S&P/ASX 200 index Commonwealth Bank of Australia S&P/NZX 50 index rose New Zealand's central bank Newcrest Mining Gold stocks rose Australia shares Gladys Berejiklian

Australia shares drop as new virus cluster sows doubt about quick recovery

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 73.65 million, death toll at 1,654,920

Cuba offers talks with Biden after Trump tensions

Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz

$4.5bn foreign debt incurred in 5 months

Power Division decides to adjust Gencos’ surplus employees

CCP finds no abuse of dominance in cement, sugar sectors

Economy: IsDB sounds optimistic note

Coronavirus-hit governments should tax the rich: study

BoE ready to tolerate a Brexit inflation spike

Fake accounts case: SC censures NAB, hints at summoning its chairman

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters