Australia shares set to open flat as new coronavirus cluster weighs

Australian shares were poised to be little changed at open on Friday as the emergence of a new coronavirus cluster in the largest city Sydney dented optimism driven by hopes of further US stimulus.

A fresh outbreak of the virus in Sydney has so far led to 17 new cases and ended a two-week run without any locally acquired cases, prompting authorities to ask residents in the Northern Beaches district to stay home for three days.

The share price index futures fell 0.02%, a 65.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% at 2118 GMT.