Markets
Australia shares set to open flat as new coronavirus cluster weighs
18 Dec 2020
Australian shares were poised to be little changed at open on Friday as the emergence of a new coronavirus cluster in the largest city Sydney dented optimism driven by hopes of further US stimulus.
A fresh outbreak of the virus in Sydney has so far led to 17 new cases and ended a two-week run without any locally acquired cases, prompting authorities to ask residents in the Northern Beaches district to stay home for three days.
The share price index futures fell 0.02%, a 65.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2% on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% at 2118 GMT.
