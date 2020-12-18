AVN 88.10 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (5.26%)
BOP 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.69%)
CHCC 136.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.74%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC 111.53 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.55%)
EFERT 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.96%)
EPCL 49.72 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.68%)
FCCL 21.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.13%)
FFL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.29%)
HASCOL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
HBL 136.40 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
JSCL 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.06%)
KAPCO 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.2%)
OGDC 110.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.84%)
PAEL 40.08 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.77%)
PIBTL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PIOC 96.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.59%)
POWER 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.13%)
PPL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
PSO 207.92 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.62%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
STPL 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.37%)
TRG 74.86 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.54%)
UNITY 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.52%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,606 Increased By ▲ 6.29 (0.14%)
BR30 23,066 Increased By ▲ 10.81 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,791 Increased By ▲ 24.54 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0%)
Australia shares set to open flat as new coronavirus cluster weighs

Reuters 18 Dec 2020

Australian shares were poised to be little changed at open on Friday as the emergence of a new coronavirus cluster in the largest city Sydney dented optimism driven by hopes of further US stimulus.

A fresh outbreak of the virus in Sydney has so far led to 17 new cases and ended a two-week run without any locally acquired cases, prompting authorities to ask residents in the Northern Beaches district to stay home for three days.

The share price index futures fell 0.02%, a 65.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% at 2118 GMT.

