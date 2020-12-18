AVN 88.10 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (5.26%)
Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store after backlash

  • CD Projekt, in damage control and widely seen as risking squandering fan goodwill built up over many years, has promised to fix the bugs through updates.
Reuters 18 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Sony Corp said on Friday it is pulling CD Projekt SA's Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store and offering full refunds after gamers complained that the flagship title was rife with bugs.

The unusual move is the latest bodyblow for Poland's top video games maker, whose stock price has tumbled 30% amid fury from disappointed fans as well as industry reviewers who complained they were given limited access to the title ahead of its Dec. 10 launch.

The backlash against the repeatedly delayed game has led to handwringing over the hype that surrounds new titles, the complicity of reviewers in driving that hype and the work environment for rank-and-file developers ahead of release dates.

CD Projekt, in damage control and widely seen as risking squandering fan goodwill built up over many years, has promised to fix the bugs through updates.

The firm did not respond to an emailed request for comment outside of regular Polish business hours.

