This is apropos a Business Recorder news items “Karachi plan not granted approval yet: Issuance of PKR-linked bonds to IFC approved by ECC” carried by the newspaper. According to it, a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved issuance of offshore Pak rupee (PKR)-linked bonds to the International Finance Corporation (IFC) as well as mobile device manufacturing and electric vehicle (EV) policy. The ECC has, however, deferred yet again its approval to the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) for reasons best known to its members and chairman.

The situation unfortunately, shows lack of political will on the part of the incumbent Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government. It appears to be having second thoughts about the Karachi Transformation Plan. The government must come clean about how it seeks to implement Karachi’s mega development plan in order to remove confusion and doubts.

SAIRA KHAN (KARACHI)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020