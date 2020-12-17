AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
Minorities enjoy complete freedom in Pakistan: Shibli

  • He appreciated the PBC for holding the event and said such ceremonies played an important role in promoting religious harmony.
APP 17 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the minorities living in Pakistan enjoyed equal rights, including religious and cultural freedom.

All of their fundamental rights were fully protected here in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said while addressing a Christmas’ ceremony at Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC).

Shibli Faraz said all the minorities, including the Christian community, were being provided a level-playing field in all the spheres of life.

He appreciated the PBC for holding the event and said such ceremonies played an important role in promoting religious harmony.

Such events also provided an opportunity to the Muslims to share the joy of their minority community brethren by joining them in their celebrations, he added.

The minister said the government was striving to provide equal opportunities to the minorities in the country, besides ensuring their protection.

He reiterated the Quaid-e-Azam’s stance that it was responsibility of the state to protect minorities’ religious and cultural values, and provide them equal status.

The minister remarked that future of the people should not be decided on the basis of their faith.

Shibli Faraz also cut a Christmas cake at the end of ceremony, which was also attended by Information and Broadcasting Division Additional Secretary Shahera Shahid and Director General Radio Ambreen Jan.

