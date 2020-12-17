World
Irish prime minister to restrict movement pending covid-19 test result
17 Dec 2020
DUBLIN: Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin is to restrict his movements while waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test, following a positive test for French President Macron.
"The Taoiseach and President Macron were both attendees at the EU Council meeting in Brussels last week. The Taoiseach is limiting his contacts this afternoon as a precaution while he is tested," a spokesman said on Thursday.
The result of the test is expected on Thursday afternoon.
