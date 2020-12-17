Gold prices increase Rs550 to Rs112,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs. 550 on Thursday and was traded at Rs. 112,300 against its sale at Rs. 111,750.

The prices of 10 grams gold also witnessed increase of Rs. 472 and was traded at Rs. 96,280 against its sale at Rs. 95,808 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 88,256, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs. 20 and was traded at Rs. 1270 against its sale at Rs. 1250 whereas as that of ten gram silver also went up by Rs. 17.15 and was sold at Rs. 1088.82 as compared to its sale at Rs. 1071.67.

The gold price in the in international market increased by $14 and was traded at $1878 against its sale at $1864, the association added.