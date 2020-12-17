AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By ▲ 52.21 (1.15%)
BR30 23,056 Increased By ▲ 331.66 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,767 Increased By ▲ 406.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 170.02 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indonesia central bank holds key rates at final meeting of 2020

  • He maintained an outlook of 4.8pc-5.8pc GDP growth in 2021, compared with 1pc-2pc contraction this year.
Reuters 17 Dec 2020

JAKARTA: Indonesia's central bank kept interest rates steady on Thursday, holding fire after cutting five times this year and launching quantitative easing, but pledged to use all its instruments to going forward to support a pandemic-hit economy.

Bank Indonesia (BI) held the 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.75pc, a record low for the benchmark BI adopted in 2016 and as expected by most analysts in a Reuters poll.

Elsewhere in Asia, central banks in Taiwan and in the Philippines also left their key rates steady on Thursday.

In a virtual briefing, BI Governor Perry Warjiyo prodded banks to cut lending rates further to support the economy.

"Ample liquidity as well as reduction of the benchmark rate have contributed to the lowering of savings and lending rates ... However, BI views the reduction in banks' interest rates to be slow," said Warjiyo.

BI data showed commercial bank lending contracted 1.39pc in November. This was the weakest since at least 2002, according to Refinitiv, and came despite the 125 bps cuts in BI's benchmark rate this year and 694.9 trillion rupiah ($49.34 billion) liquidity injection.

Southeast Asia's largest economy has suffered its first recession in over two decades as the pandemic hit consumption, business activity and jobs in the country with the highest COVID-19 caseload in the region.

The "abysmal" contraction in November loan growth was "indicative of the rather deep malaise in business and consumer confidence", said OCBC Bank analyst Wellian Wiranto, who expects BI to cut rates further in 2021.

Governor Warjiyo reiterated a commitment to use all of BI's instruments to support economic recovery, but underlined that the unrolling of a vaccination programme and sticking to coronavirus health protocols were a prerequisite for growth.

He maintained an outlook of 4.8pc-5.8pc GDP growth in 2021, compared with 1pc-2pc contraction this year.

Budi Hikmat, director of Bahana TWC Investment Management, praised BI's decision to hold rates as "preserving bullets for next year", while chiding banks for pouring excess liquidity into government bonds instead of lending.

Commercial banks' ownership of government bonds surged to 37.4pc as of Dec. 15, from 22.6pc at the start of the year, overtaking foreign investors as the top holders of government bonds.

The share held by foreigners declined from 38.6pc to 25.2pc during the same period.

The rupiah, which has been stable in recent weeks, closed slightly firmer after the rate announcement, while the main stock index erased earlier gains.

In a separate call with investors, the governor said the rupiah was about 10pc undervalued.

Coronavirus Indonesia central bank rupiah BI Governor Perry Warjiyo Wellian Wiranto Budi Hikmat

Indonesia central bank holds key rates at final meeting of 2020

British High Commissioner calls on COAS bajwa

Gwadar fencing project kick-starts to shield belt and road projects

Pakistan repays another $1bn to KSA

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan, Russia to initiate LNG pipeline construction from 2021

PM Khan, Afghan President discuss peace process as Taliban delegation visits Islamabad

Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak

Karachi cop confesses he was part of MQM-L's 11-member target killing team

FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit

US says it provided $128mn in debt relief to Pakistan in 2020

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters