AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By ▲ 52.21 (1.15%)
BR30 23,056 Increased By ▲ 331.66 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,767 Increased By ▲ 406.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 170.02 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Resurgent Barca and Real set to ramp up title challenge

  • The Catalans have endured an inconsistent season so far, losing four times already in the league, and sit six points off pacesetters Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad and Real Madrid.
Reuters 17 Dec 2020

MADRID: Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman's assertion that his side are mounting a challenge in the Liga title race will be put to the test on Saturday when Valencia visit the Camp Nou.

The Catalans have endured an inconsistent season so far, losing four times already in the league, and sit six points off pacesetters Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad and Real Madrid.

However, with no team pulling away in a wide-open battle at the top, Barca are finding form and looked back to their best on Wednesday when they came from behind to beat Sociedad 2-1.

The result led a bullish Koeman to suggest he believes they can mount a title challenge.

"Yes (we can), it's in our hands and there's a long way to go," he said. "We played the best half we have all season, we were brilliant with the ball and we pressed hard."

Koeman said Lionel Messi, Pedri and Oscar Minguez picked up knocks in the win but he expects them to be fit for the weekend.

However, long-term absentees Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati and Sergi Roberto all remain sidelined along with forward Ousmane Dembele who has a hamstring issue.

Real, who were facing a crisis at the start of December after defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, have also been resurgent in the past fortnight and will seek to keep up their title charge when they visit Eibar on Sunday.

The champions have won their last four games in all competitions, including the derby against Atletico last weekend, to move level on points at the top - despite having played two games more than their city rivals.

Coach Zinedine Zidane welcomes back midfielder Martin Odegaard from injury for the trip to the Basque Country but attacking trio Eden Hazard, Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic face late fitness tests as they recover from various knocks.

On Saturday Atleti will look to bounce back from that derby setback - their first defeat this season - when Elche visit the Wanda Metropolitano before Sociedad travel to Levante.

Real Madrid Barcelona Atletico madrid Lionel Messi Ronald Koeman Real Sociedad Oscar Minguez

Resurgent Barca and Real set to ramp up title challenge

British High Commissioner calls on COAS bajwa

Gwadar fencing project kick-starts to shield belt and road projects

Pakistan repays another $1bn to KSA

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan, Russia to initiate LNG pipeline construction from 2021

PM Khan, Afghan President discuss peace process as Taliban delegation visits Islamabad

Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak

Karachi cop confesses he was part of MQM-L's 11-member target killing team

FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit

US says it provided $128mn in debt relief to Pakistan in 2020

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters