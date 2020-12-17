LHC imposes heavy fine on using polythene bags

(Karachi) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered authorities to impose heavy fine on use of polythene bags, media reported on Thursday. The court directed that a fine of Rs5,000 to Rs20,000 will be enforced for violating ban in the province.

The action has been ordered by Justice Shahid Kareem against those defying the ban on the use of plastic bags.

The court instructed that those found using polythene bags be given a three-day warning to shun the practice and if they don’t, they be imposed a fine. The SHC judge declared that no one will be allowed to disobey the court order.

On September 17, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had banned the use of polythene bags across the province and termed it hazardous for environment and human health.

“Polythene bags are creating environmental pollution”, the petitioner stated. The LHC, after hearing his arguments, slapped a blanket ban on the use of polythene bags across the province.

The court directed authorities concerned to ensure implementation of the ban in letter and spirit.