President, CEO PTCL & Ufone Rashid Khan passes away

  • “With immense sorrow we must announce that Rashid Khan, President and CEO, PTCL & Ufone, has passed away this morning. His vision & extraordinary leadership positioned him as one of the pioneers of Pakistan's telecom industry,” stated Ufone in a statement.
Ali Ahmed 17 Dec 2020
Courtesy: Twitter
Courtesy: Twitter

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ufone and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Rashid Khan passed away on Thursday.

“With immense sorrow, we must announce that Rashid Khan, President and CEO, PTCL & Ufone, has passed away this morning. His vision & extraordinary leadership positioned him as one of the pioneers of Pakistan's telecom industry,” stated Ufone in a statement.

“Our deepest condolences go out to his family members,” it added.

Condolence poured from various circles of the society the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority also expressed condolence over the news.

“PTA expresses deep sorrow on the sad demise of Rashid Naseer Khan, President and CEO, PTCL & Ufone. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. He will be remembered for his exceptional services to Pakistan’s telecom sector and humbleness as a person,” said PTA in a statement.

“PTA conveys sincere condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace. Ameen,” it added.

Wang Hua, Chairman and CEO , Zong 4G stated: "I am deeply saddened on the demise of respected President & CEO of PTCL and Ufone, Mr. Rashid Khan. This is a huge loss for the telecom industry. His inspiring leadership and professional prowess has led the industry to heightened success."

