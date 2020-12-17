AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,600 Increased By ▲ 53.02 (1.17%)
BR30 23,075 Increased By ▲ 350.89 (1.54%)
KSE100 43,756 Increased By ▲ 396.24 (0.91%)
KSE30 18,274 Increased By ▲ 172.03 (0.95%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gwadar fencing project kick-starts to shield belt and road projects

  • In initial stage, barbed wires will be installed around 15,000-acre land of Gwadar city
  • GPA chief says the initiative to install fences will transform Gwadar and it will become safer and more secure
Fahad Zulfikar 17 Dec 2020

(Karachi) As part of security measures to protect belt and road projects from potential terrorist attacks, the work on Gwadar Fencing Project has finally kicked off under the Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan 2017-2050, local media has reported.

As per details, barbed wires will be installed in phases in collaboration with the army, Makran Administration, Gwadar Development Authority, Gwadar Port Authority and Balochistan government.

In the initial stage, security fences are being installed around 15,000-acre land of Gwadar city. Three or four entry and exit points will be established to help regulate inflow and outflow of traffic and people in a befitting manner.

Commenting on the matter, Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman Naseer Khan Kashani said that the fencing project will change the security dynamics in Gwadar Port as well as Gwadar city, globally-famous as crown jewel of CPEC.

“It was a long proposed desire that has come true now,” he added. He said that the initiative to install fences will transform Gwadar and it will become safer and more secure.

Kashani maintained that one of the finest advantages of fencing Gwadar would be to help instil the sense of free movement. “Check post free area inside the fence lines would allow people walking and driving as per their own time and pace like as bird flying in sky,” he mentioned.

Meanwhile, GDA senior official said that Chinese nationals who are working on different projects in the area could not enjoy routine life in the streets and markets of Gwadar due to security issues. “Recent terror attack at private hotel in Gwadar had further limited their foot movement,” he added.

“They deserve a normal life free from all sorts of threats. After rigorous work, they need to go for outing and cherishing marvelous walk at boisterous beaches of Gwadar," the official stated.

The backlash

Balochistan lawyers have claimed that the decision to fence Gwadar is a conspiracy against the province and its people. They said the decision will be challenged in the Balochistan High Court and province-wide strikes will be held too.

The lawyers said the Centre thinks it will control Gwadar once it has been fenced but they won't let that happened

The legal fraternity stated that people in the port city don't have access to clean drinking water yet funds are being spent on fencing the city.

Similarly, Senator Mir Kabir Mohammad Shahi spoke against the fencing, saying a fence is being erected around Gwadar in the name of the Safe City project. This is a conspiracy to separate Gwadar from Balochistan, he said.

Balochistan Army Security fencing Gwadar city master plan GDA

Gwadar fencing project kick-starts to shield belt and road projects

Pakistan, Russia to initiate LNG pipeline construction from 2021

PM Khan, Afghan President discuss peace process as Taliban delegation visits Islamabad

Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak

Karachi cop confesses he was part of MQM-L's 11-member target killing team

FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit

US says it provided $128mn in debt relief to Pakistan in 2020

Seven more areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 13.34%

Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: US officials

COVID vaccine will be available in February or March next year, says SAPM Sultan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters