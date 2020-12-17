AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,600 Increased By ▲ 53.02 (1.17%)
BR30 23,075 Increased By ▲ 350.89 (1.54%)
KSE100 43,756 Increased By ▲ 396.24 (0.91%)
KSE30 18,274 Increased By ▲ 172.03 (0.95%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares up for fourth session on stimulus optimism

  • Germany and France said they were set to begin inoculating their citizens with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine in the last week of December, once it is approved by the European Medicines Agency.
Reuters 17 Dec 2020

European shares remained at 10-month highs on Thursday, as hopes of more stimulus in the United States and potential COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in Europe strengthened the case for a global economic recovery.

Germany's DAX climbed 1.1% to hit its highest since February, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6%, both extending gains to a fourth straight session.

Germany and France said they were set to begin inoculating their citizens with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine in the last week of December, once it is approved by the European Medicines Agency.

London's FTSE 100 was up 0.4% with eyes on a Bank of England meeting later in the day. The central bank is expected to keep its policy unchanged, awaiting the fate of a Brexit trade deal.

Shares of WPP Plc jumped 3.7% as the world's biggest advertising firm said it expects to return to its 2019 level of net sales by 2022.

European shares Bank of England FTSE 100 Pfizer BioNTech vaccine pan European STOXX Germany's DAX WPP Plc

European shares up for fourth session on stimulus optimism

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan, Russia to initiate LNG pipeline construction from 2021

PM Khan, Afghan President discuss peace process as Taliban delegation visits Islamabad

Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak

Karachi cop confesses he was part of MQM-L's 11-member target killing team

FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit

US says it provided $128mn in debt relief to Pakistan in 2020

Seven more areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 13.34%

Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: US officials

COVID vaccine will be available in February or March next year, says SAPM Sultan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters