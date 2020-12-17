Markets
Hong Kong stocks end morning higher
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.08 percent, or 21.50 points, to 26,481.79.
17 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Thursday morning in positive territory as investors grow hopeful that US lawmakers will soon announce an agreement on a new stimulus package.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.08 percent, or 21.50 points, to 26,481.79.
FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit
Hong Kong stocks end morning higher
Seven more areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 13.34%
Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: US officials
PM, Afghan president discuss Afghan peace process
COVID vaccine will be available in February or March next year, says SAPM Sultan
Pakistan LNG seeks cargoes for March delivery
Karachi plan not granted approval yet: Issuance of PKR-linked bonds to IFC approved by ECC
US vaccine campaign grows as COVID-19 kills 3,000-plus Americans daily
China welcomes WHO-led trip to investigate COVID-19, WHO official says
Google secretly gave Facebook perks, data in ad deal, US states allege
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 72.92 million, death toll at 1,641,733
Read more stories
Comments