AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 136.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
DCL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.24%)
DGKC 109.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.02%)
EFERT 62.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.29%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.09%)
HASCOL 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
HBL 133.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.12%)
HUBC 79.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
JSCL 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.06%)
KAPCO 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.47%)
MLCF 41.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.61%)
OGDC 109.50 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.22%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (5.95%)
PIBTL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PIOC 94.98 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.17%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
PPL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.87%)
PSO 205.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.44%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
STPL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.52%)
TRG 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.21%)
UNITY 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.7%)
BR100 4,574 Increased By ▲ 27.08 (0.6%)
BR30 22,921 Increased By ▲ 197.02 (0.87%)
KSE100 43,546 Increased By ▲ 185.83 (0.43%)
KSE30 18,154 Increased By ▲ 52.63 (0.29%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Chinese craft returns to Earth with Moon rocks

  • "These samples will help reveal secrets of our Earth-Moon system (and) gain new insights about the history of our solar system."
AFP 17 Dec 2020

BEIJING: An unmanned Chinese spacecraft carrying rocks and soil from the Moon returned safely to Earth early Thursday, completing another chapter in China's effort to become a space superpower.

The mission was the first in four decades to collect lunar samples, emulating the feats of the United States and the Soviet Union from the 1960s and 1970s -- and going a few steps further.

Scientists hope the samples will give insights into the Moon's origins and volcanic activity, though a more immediate focus was on how the mission showcased China's technological advances.

"China has been preparing for this for a long time," Jonathan McDowell, a Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics researcher, told AFP.

"This was very important to them -- and still risky, as the automatic rendezvous, docking and sample transfer in lunar orbit had never been done before, by anyone. It's a sign of the maturity of the Chinese space effort that it went off so flawlessly."

In images broadcast on state television, the blackened capsule landed on snow-covered grasslands in darkness in the country's remote north.

A Chinese flag was quickly placed next to the capsule, reflecting the nationalist pride that the multi-billion-dollar space programme engenders.

Space dream

China launched its first satellite in 1970 but human spaceflight took decades longer -- with Yang Liwei becoming the country's first "taikonaut" in 2003.

Under President Xi Jinping, who took power in 2012, China's "space dream" has been put into overdrive.

A Chinese lunar rover landed on the far side of the Moon in January 2019, a global first.

The official Xinhua news agency described the latest mission as one of the most challenging and complicated in China's aerospace history. Chang'e-5 -- named after a mythical Chinese Moon goddess -- landed on the Moon on December 1.

During two days on the Moon, it collected two kilogrammes (4.5 pounds) of material in an volcanic area called Mons Ruemker in the Oceanus Procellarum -- or "Ocean of Storms" -- which was previously unexplored, China's space agency said.

While there it also raised the Chinese flag, according to the agency.

The module then went through the delicate operation of linking up in lunar orbit with the part of the spacecraft that brought the samples back to Earth.

The probe comprised separate craft to get to the Moon, land on it and collect the samples, get back up and then return the rocks and soil to Earth.

The return capsule entered the Earth's atmosphere at an altitude of about 120 kilometres (75 miles).

When it was about 10 kilometres above land, a parachute opened and it landed smoothly, the space agency said.

'Confidence'

"With this successful mission, China will be more confident of its own technologies," Chen Lan, an independent analyst at GoTaikonauts.com, which specialises in China's space programme, told AFP.

Thomas Zurbuchen, a top official at NASA's science mission directorate, also congratulated China on the safe return of the capsule.

"The international science community celebrates your successful Chang'e 5 mission," he tweeted.

"These samples will help reveal secrets of our Earth-Moon system (and) gain new insights about the history of our solar system."

The capsule will be airlifted to Beijing for opening, and the Moon samples will be delivered to a research team for analysis and study.

China will make some of the samples available to scientists in other countries, Pei Zhaoyu, deputy director of the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of CNSA, had previously said.

China's future space goals include creating a powerful rocket capable of delivering payloads heavier than those NASA and private rocket firm SpaceX can handle.

It is aiming for a crewed space station by 2022 and eventually to send humans to the Moon.

Xi Jinping Moon China's exports Chinese spacecraft Soviet Union Mons Ruemke

Chinese craft returns to Earth with Moon rocks

Seven more areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 13.34%

Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: US officials

PM, Afghan president discuss Afghan peace process

COVID vaccine will be available in February or March next year, says SAPM Sultan

Pakistan LNG seeks cargoes for March delivery

Karachi plan not granted approval yet: Issuance of PKR-linked bonds to IFC approved by ECC

US vaccine campaign grows as COVID-19 kills 3,000-plus Americans daily

China welcomes WHO-led trip to investigate COVID-19, WHO official says

Google secretly gave Facebook perks, data in ad deal, US states allege

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 72.92 million, death toll at 1,641,733

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters