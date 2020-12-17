Markets
Thai central bank sees no 'material impact' after added to US currency watch list
- The comment came after Washington put Thailand on its watch list of countries suspected of taking measures to weaken their currencies against the dollar.
17 Dec 2020
BANGKOK: Thailand's central bank said on Thursday it did not see a big impact on foreign trade and investment by being put on a US currency watch list, nor should it impede its ability to conduct macroeconomic policies to safeguard domestic stability.
The Bank of Thailand said it had conducted two-way intervention only to ride out currency volatility and had no intention to do use the exchange rate to gain an unfair trade advantage, Assistant Governor Chantavarn Sucharitakul said in a statement.
