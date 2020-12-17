AVN 82.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.12%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
DGKC 110.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 62.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.19%)
HUBC 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
MLCF 41.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
OGDC 107.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIOC 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
POWER 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
PPL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
PSO 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.24%)
SNGP 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
STPL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.96%)
UNITY 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India win toss, bat in first Test against Australia

  • A limited, socially-distanced, crowd was allowed into the venue to watch on a cool, overcast day.
AFP 17 Dec 2020

ADELAIDE: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the opening day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday.

The Indians won their maiden series in Australia in 2018-19, including victory at the Adelaide Oval, and the hosts are gunning for payback.

"Looks like a nice wicket, nice and hard," said Kohli, who will return home after the Test for the birth of his first child.

"Runs on the board are priceless, especially away from home. We've prepared really well, the boys have had a lot of time in the nets, couple of tour games as well."

India announced their team on Wednesday, opting for Prithvi Shaw to partner Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order in preference to Shubman Gill, with regular opener Rohit Sharma still regaining fitness after an injury.

Umesh Yadav will be the third seamer alongside Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, while Ravi Ashwin won the race to be their lone spinner and Wriddhiman Saha was preferred ahead of Rishabh Pant to keep wicket.

Australia kept faith with Joe Burns despite a miserable run of form, with Matthew Wade elevated to open alongside him in the absence of the injured David Warner and Will Pucovski.

That made room for young all-rounder Cameron Green to make his debut in the middle order.

"The message for us, as always, is keep things as simple as we possibly can," said Australia captan Tim Paine. "Happy to bowl first, to be honest."

A limited, socially-distanced, crowd was allowed into the venue to watch on a cool, overcast day.

Australia: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravi Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS) TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS) Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Cheteshwar Pujara Steve Smith Shubman Gill Jasprit Bumrah Cameron Green Adelaide Oval Mayank Agarwal Marnus Labuschagne

India win toss, bat in first Test against Australia

US vaccine campaign grows as COVID-19 kills 3,000-plus Americans daily

China welcomes WHO-led trip to investigate COVID-19, WHO official says

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 72.92 million, death toll at 1,641,733

Fed vows to maintain bond-buying

Poppy to be used for making morphine-based painkillers

NFC spending: Provinces cannot be held accountable: PPP

Omar Ayub quits PPIB chairmanship?

Cement makers thwart govt’s efforts to boost economy: CCP

Significant growth in cement dispatches recorded

Taliban alone cannot be blamed for rising violence in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters