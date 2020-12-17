AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US Fed officials slightly more optimistic on 2021-22 growth

  • Members of the policy-setting FOMC see growth of 4.2 percent in 2021 and 3.2 percent in 2021, two-tenths better than the September forecast.
AFP 17 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: US central bankers are slightly more optimistic about economic growth prospects over the next two years and see an improving employment picture, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

The rollout of vaccines against Covid-19 raise hopes that the pandemic-damaged economy can begin to return to normal, but the outlook has been complicated by a surge in infections which raise fears of another round of widespread shutdowns.

Still, members of the policy-setting Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) see growth of 4.2 percent in 2021 and 3.2 percent in 2021, two-tenths better than the September forecast.

Their median forecasts also show the unemployment rate falling to 5.0 percent next year and 4.2 percent the following year, a slight improvement over the last quarterly estimate.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to hold a press conference to expand on the decision and likely will be asked to comment on efforts in Congress to provide another stimulus package to help families and business hit by the pandemic.

The central bank slashed the benchmark lending rate to zero in March when the coronavirus struck the US economy, and has pledged to keep it there until it achieves its policy goals of "maximum employment and inflation at the rate of two percent over the longer run."

The median forecasts reflect the rate at zero into the long run, but five FOMC members see at least a small increase by the end of 2023, according to the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

Some analysts had expected the Fed to boost its bond-buying program as a way to provide more stimulus through an influx of cash into financial markets, but the committee did not oblige, keeping the pace at $120 billion per-month.

However, the FOMC pledged to continue asset purchases at that rate "until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee's maximum employment and price stability goals."

US Federal Reserve US central bankers

US Fed officials slightly more optimistic on 2021-22 growth

Pakistan desires reduction of violence in Afghanistan to bolster hope for peace pact: Qureshi

Bitcoin breaks above $20,000 for first time

Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan: Study

Rouhani says Iran 'very happy' Trump leaving

SMEs vital for promoting economic activities, says Imran

Govt making all-out efforts to provide best health facilities to people, says PM

Pakistan’s improved security, successes against terrorism are ‘owed to the martyrs’ of APS: FO

Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP

Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters