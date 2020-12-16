World
Germany aims to offer COVID-19 vaccine to the willing by summer: minister
- Germany aims to be able to vaccinate everyone seeking a COVID-19 inoculation in the country by summer, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday.
16 Dec 2020
FRANKFURT: Germany aims to be able to vaccinate everyone seeking a COVID-19 inoculation in the country by summer, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday.
"If the five to six manufacturers that we have contracts with manage to stay broadly on schedule ... we will be able - based on what we know today - to offer a vaccine in the summer to all those who want," Spahn said in a webcast interview with online news platform Jung & Naiv.
Top Pakistani officials term Israel visit, meeting reports ‘ridiculous and pathetic’
Germany aims to offer COVID-19 vaccine to the willing by summer: minister
Pakistan desires reduction of violence in Afghanistan to bolster hope for peace pact: Qureshi
Bitcoin breaks above $20,000 for first time
Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan: Study
Rouhani says Iran 'very happy' Trump leaving
SMEs vital for promoting economic activities, says Imran
Govt making all-out efforts to provide best health facilities to people, says PM
Pakistan’s improved security, successes against terrorism are ‘owed to the martyrs’ of APS: FO
Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP
Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit
Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours
Read more stories
Comments