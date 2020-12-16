AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM's vision for Pakistan based on economic security, human welfare paradigm: Dr. Moeed

  • The economic security vision had three pillars: connectivity, development partnerships and peace within the region and beyond whereas most of the conversation in the world had imagined Pakistan as a country associated with traditional security, he said.
APP Updated 16 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning, Dr Moeed Yusuf Wednesday said the Prime Minister’s vision for Pakistan was based on an economic security and human welfare paradigm.

The economic security vision had three pillars: connectivity, development partnerships and peace within the region and beyond whereas most of the conversation in the world had imagined Pakistan as a country associated with traditional security, he said.

These views were expressed by the SAPM on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, Dr. Moeed Yusuf, during his keynote address in a webinar titled “Economic Outreach Initiatives and Non-Traditional Security Threats Facing Pakistan," said a press release.

Dr Yusuf said that connectivity was a key objective and that was why Pakistan focused on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and peace in Afghanistan.

"When it comes to development partnerships, the dream is for Pakistan to become a melting pot, a hub of interdependence for positive global economic interests."

Dr. Moeed Yusuf stressed that Pakistan should shift to a model in which economic leverage could be used for political gains and vice versa.

The future lies in coordinating economic diplomacy, he maintained. During the discussion, Dr Yusuf explained that economic security and military security were intertwined, and one could not be pursued at the expense of the other.

He outlined the Government’s approach that aimed to increase the national resource pie so that the military, in his view grossly under resourced, could be funded generously.

Explaining the objective of the Economic Outreach Initiative (EOI) being led by the Prime Minister, Dr. Yusuf said that the aim was maximizing Pakistan’s potential and increase dollar inflows.

He said the exercise had identified an additional $30 billion plus potential of foreign exchange earnings.

The SAPM was of the view that Pakistan was looking forward to working with the Biden administration. But our main effort was to change the nature of the conversation with the US, and it would be centered on Pakistan being an economic base to maximize our economic potential.

"We also need to explain to the US that India has become a liability for them and an agent of destabilization in a nuclear region."

Speaking on the role of think tanks and policy-making, Dr Moeed Yusuf said that NSD would soon launch a think tank portal soon so that input from intellectual capital available outside the government could be streamlined into the policy-making discourse.

The webinar was well-attended by experts from both Pakistan and abroad.

PM Dr Moeed Yusuf Security Imran Khan economy welfare

PM's vision for Pakistan based on economic security, human welfare paradigm: Dr. Moeed

Bitcoin breaks above $20,000 for first time

Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan: Study

Rouhani says Iran 'very happy' Trump leaving

SMEs vital for promoting economic activities, says Imran

Govt making all-out efforts to provide best health facilities to people, says PM

Pakistan’s improved security, successes against terrorism are ‘owed to the martyrs’ of APS: FO

Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP

Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours

Renowned Pakistani space scientist Dr Yarjin Samad wins Young Leaders 2020 Award

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters