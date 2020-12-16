AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

World Bank expects Russian economic growth in 2021 but warns over banks

  • This could happen if "the meaningful rollout of an approved vaccine is delayed by about three quarters and is limited by a general reluctance to be immunized."
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

MOSCOW: The World Bank expects Russia's economy to start recovering in 2021, at a pace that may depend on the impact of a COVID-19 vaccine, but has said "the worst may still lie ahead" for Russian banks.

Russia's commodity-dependent economy has been hit this year by a plunge in prices for oil, its main export, and by the impact of the new coronavirus, with lockdowns slowing business activity.

The World Bank said in a regular report released on Wednesday that Russia's gross domestic product will shrink by 4pc in 2020, after profits of large and medium-sized firms dropped by about 40pc percent year on year in the first nine months.

In 2021, Russia's GDP will grow by 2.6pc under the base-case scenario, according to the report, suggesting Russian authorities can opt for a more gradual fiscal consolidation than currently planned.

"Rebound in consumption on the back of monetary easing and improved confidence is expected to be the main growth driver in 2021 and 2022," the World Bank said.

"Consumer and business confidence are expected to improve assuming a vaccine deemed safe and effective is rolled out."

But GDP is seen growing by only 0.6pc if there is a bigger rise in new COVID-19 cases than projected under the base-case scenario, and the surge lasts into the second half of 2021, it said.

This could happen if "the meaningful rollout of an approved vaccine is delayed by about three quarters and is limited by a general reluctance to be immunized."

Russia has recorded the world's fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases. It started vaccinations this month, with Moscow alone planning to inoculate up to 7 million people.

Russia's central bank and government have so far managed to relieve the immediate pressure on the banking sector but the weakening quality of assets in the corporate and retail segments weighs on banks' profitability, the World Bank said.

"The real extent of problem loans on bank balance sheets will start emerging by mid-2021, when the remaining regulatory forbearance measures will be lifted," it said.

"Pre-existing vulnerabilities such as a high share of non-performing loans combined with uncertainty about the length of the second wave of the pandemic and associated economic costs suggests that the worst still may lie ahead."

lockdowns World Bank gdp Russia's central bank COVID 19 vaccine

World Bank expects Russian economic growth in 2021 but warns over banks

Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan: Study

Rouhani says Iran 'very happy' Trump leaving

SMEs vital for promoting economic activities, says Imran

Govt making all-out efforts to provide best health facilities to people, says PM

Pakistan’s improved security, successes against terrorism are ‘owed to the martyrs’ of APS: FO

Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP

Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours

Renowned Pakistani space scientist Dr Yarjin Samad wins Young Leaders 2020 Award

Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters