Ukraine grain exports fall 13.8pc so far in 2020/21 season

KYIV: Ukraine's grain exports have fallen to 23.8 million tonnes so far in the season that runs from July 2020, to June 2021, from 27.7 million in the same period in 2019/20, economy ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Traders have sold 12.17 million tonnes of wheat abroad, using around 69.5pc of the season's quota of 17.5 million tonnes, the data show.

The exports also include 7.2 million tonnes of corn and 3.7 million tonnes of barley.

Ukraine accounts for about 16pc of global grain exports, and had sold about 57 million tonnes to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season.

The government has said exports could decline to 44.8 million tonnes in 2020/21 because of a weaker harvest.

The economy ministry said on Tuesday the 2020 grain totalled 65.4 million tonnes in bunker weight compared to 2019's record 75.1 million tonnes.