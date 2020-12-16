AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
Pakistan’s improved security, successes against terrorism are ‘owed to the martyrs’ of APS: FO

  • FO said that the fateful 'black day' continues to remain a scar on the collective memory of the nation and 'our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all victims'.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 16 Dec 2020

The sixth anniversary of the tragic incident of the terrorist attack on Army Public School (APS) Peshawar which took the lives of 147 people including teachers is being observed today.

In a statement of Wednesday, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the fateful 'black day' continues to remain a scar on the collective memory of the nation and 'our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all victims'.

The FO said that the agony of this day cannot be forgotten and the tragedy brought the whole nation together and gave us the direction to fight extremism and terrorism.

"The improved security situation in the country and successes achieved against terrorism are owed to the martyrs of APS Peshawar," FO said.

Several political leaders have also paid tribute to the martyred children and teachers.

Pakistan Terrorist attack APS Foreign Office (FO) APS Peshawar

