Australia's CBA to combine Aussie home loan business with Lendi

  • "We believe the combined business will have a stronger platform to offer enhanced digital capabilities for Aussie brokers and a superior experience for customers," CBA Chief Executive Officer Matt Comyn said in a statement.
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Wednesday it will combine its Aussie Home Loans business with Lendi, an online loan platform, creating a business with one of the largest mortgage broker networks in the country.

Australia's largest bank will hold a 45% stake in the combined business while existing Lendi shareholders will hold 55%. CBA will also receive a deferred consideration and pre-completion dividend totalling A$105 million ($79.3 million).

"We believe the combined business will have a stronger platform to offer enhanced digital capabilities for Aussie brokers and a superior experience for customers," CBA Chief Executive Officer Matt Comyn said in a statement.

Aussie Home Loans manages over A$70 billion in home loans.

Lendi, which manages more than A$7 billion in home loans, counts Macquarie Group and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group as minority shareholders.

The deal is expected to complete by the middle of 2021.

New Zealand Banking Group Commonwealth Bank of Australia Australia's largest bank counts Macquarie Group CBA Chief Executive Officer Matt Comyn

