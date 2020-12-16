AVN 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-4.72%)
Panama approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

  • Neighboring Costa Rica also approved the drug on Tuesday, joining a number of other countries including the United States and Britain.
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

PANAMA CITY: Panama has approved the emergency use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, and the first batch of the shot could reach the Central American country in the first quarter next year, health vice-minister Ivette Barrio said on Tuesday.

Neighboring Costa Rica also approved the drug on Tuesday, joining a number of other countries including the United States and Britain.

