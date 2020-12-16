World
Panama approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
- Neighboring Costa Rica also approved the drug on Tuesday, joining a number of other countries including the United States and Britain.
16 Dec 2020
PANAMA CITY: Panama has approved the emergency use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, and the first batch of the shot could reach the Central American country in the first quarter next year, health vice-minister Ivette Barrio said on Tuesday.
Neighboring Costa Rica also approved the drug on Tuesday, joining a number of other countries including the United States and Britain.
Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP
Panama approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan
Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit
Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours
Renowned Pakistani space scientist Dr Yarjin Samad wins Young Leaders 2020 Award
Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case
Coalition of US states likely to file new antitrust lawsuit against Google
Top US Congress leaders start second meeting on COVID-19 aid, government funding
Distribution of funds under NFC Award: Federal government says seeks to improve mechanism
Japan posts record run of export declines on soft US, China demand
Five million more Afghans will need help in 2021: UN
Read more stories
Comments