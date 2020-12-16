AVN 83.76 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-4.88%)
BOP 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 136.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.42%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.43%)
DGKC 109.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-2.27%)
EFERT 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.46%)
EPCL 47.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.62%)
FCCL 21.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.84%)
FFL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.15%)
HASCOL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.22%)
HBL 132.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.49%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.77%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-6.84%)
KAPCO 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.34%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.19%)
OGDC 105.96 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.55%)
PAEL 36.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.89%)
PIOC 93.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-3.59%)
POWER 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.07%)
PPL 92.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.91%)
PSO 205.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.63%)
SNGP 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.82%)
STPL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.83%)
TRG 73.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-4.42%)
UNITY 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
BR100 4,549 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (0.11%)
BR30 22,681 Decreased By ▼ -52.95 (-0.23%)
KSE100 43,344 Increased By ▲ 93.63 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,074 Increased By ▲ 33.37 (0.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares hit record highs on Mahindra and Mahindra boost

  • Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra rose 2.5% on Wednesday and was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50.
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

BENGALURU: Indian shares scaled record highs on Wednesday after ending flat in the previous session, powered by gains in automaker Mahindra and Mahindra and optimism over the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.65% to 13,655.40 by 0348 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex firmed 0.68% to 46,577.04. Including Wednesday, both the indexes have now hit record highs in 17 of 25 sessions.

The country's equities have posted six straight weekly gains, boosted by record inflows from foreign institutional investors, progress on COVID-19 vaccines globally, and signs of a nascent economic recovery in the country.

Ratings agency Standard and Poor's on Tuesday projected India's real gross domestic product for the current fiscal year to shrink 7.7%, compared with the 9% contraction it expected earlier.

Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra rose 2.5% on Wednesday and was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50.

The company said on Tuesday it would increase the price of its passenger and commercial vehicle models from January.

Broader Asian markets were also higher, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan rising 0.6%.

Japan Indian shares Asian markets COVID19 blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose benchmark S&P BSE Sensex MSCI's broadest index Automaker Mahindra Ratings agency Standard and Poor's

Indian shares hit record highs on Mahindra and Mahindra boost

Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case

Coalition of US states likely to file new antitrust lawsuit against Google

Distribution of funds under NFC Award: Federal government says seeks to improve mechanism

Japan posts record run of export declines on soft US, China demand

Five million more Afghans will need help in 2021: UN

$1 billion returned to Saudi Arabia, says Qureshi

Audit of impact of incentives to five zero-rated sectors: Mechanism will be devised, Hafeez tells cabinet

Jul-Oct LSMI output up 5.46 percent YoY

Senate elections thru 'show of hands': Government decides to approach SC

AGP urges government to seek guidance from SC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters