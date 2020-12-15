Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri calls on CM Balochistan Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri called on Chief Minister Baluchistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan here Tuesday.

The present situation of politics, ongoing development projects of the province and other matters including restarting of flights from Turbat, controlling of second wave of the deadly virus and mutual cooperation of federal regime came under discussion during the meeting.

On the occasion, Mir Jam Kamal said provincial government was utilizing all available resources for development of the province in order to decrease backwardness from the province.

In this regard, a number of schemes are being started by incumbent provincial government in the province so that all district of Baluchistan could make progress, he added.

He said the resumption of PIA flights from Quetta to Turbat was positive sign for the province saying such positive measures would alleviate the hardships of the people including business community.

Senator Anwar-ul Haq Kakar, Muhammad Khalid Bizenjo, Parliamentary Secretary Danesh Kumar, Member of Provincial Assembly Lala Rasheed Baloch, Prince Ahmed Ali Baloch, Chief Secretary Baluchistan Fazeel Asghar were present on the occasion.