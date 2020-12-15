COVID-19 claims 19 lives, infects 1520 others

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that 58 more coronavirus patients, highest ever, died overnight lifting the death toll 3,222 and 1,520 new cases emerged when 10,289 samples were tested raising the tally to 198,482.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that unfortunately 58 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,222 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,289 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,520 cases that constituted 14.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,166,999 tests have been conducted against which 198,482 cases were detected, of them 85 percent or 169,385 patients have recovered, including 1,176 overnight.

The CM said that currently 25,875 patients were under treatment, of them 24,965 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centers and 894 in different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 801 patients was stated to be critical, of them 83 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1520 new cases, 1273 have been detected from Karachi, including 422 from East, 343 South, 220 Central, 145 Korangi, 78 Malir and 65 West.

Hyderabad and Matiari has 27 each, Jamshoro 14, Thatta 10, Sukkur seven, Tando Allahyar six, Umerkot and dadu four each, Kashmore, Larkana and Naushehroferoze two each, Badin, Kambar, Khairpur, Sanghar, Tando Mohammad Khan and Tharparkar one each.

The CM urged people of the province to stay safe by washing hands frequently, wearing masks while going out and avoiding handshake.