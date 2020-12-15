AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,544 Decreased By ▼ -14.31 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,734 Decreased By ▼ -267.59 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,251 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By ▼ -47.97 (-0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 19 lives, infects 1520 others

  • He said that unfortunately 58 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,222 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.
APP 15 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that 58 more coronavirus patients, highest ever, died overnight lifting the death toll 3,222 and 1,520 new cases emerged when 10,289 samples were tested raising the tally to 198,482.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that unfortunately 58 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,222 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,289 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,520 cases that constituted 14.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,166,999 tests have been conducted against which 198,482 cases were detected, of them 85 percent or 169,385 patients have recovered, including 1,176 overnight.

The CM said that currently 25,875 patients were under treatment, of them 24,965 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centers and 894 in different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 801 patients was stated to be critical, of them 83 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1520 new cases, 1273 have been detected from Karachi, including 422 from East, 343 South, 220 Central, 145 Korangi, 78 Malir and 65 West.

Hyderabad and Matiari has 27 each, Jamshoro 14, Thatta 10, Sukkur seven, Tando Allahyar six, Umerkot and dadu four each, Kashmore, Larkana and Naushehroferoze two each, Badin, Kambar, Khairpur, Sanghar, Tando Mohammad Khan and Tharparkar one each.

The CM urged people of the province to stay safe by washing hands frequently, wearing masks while going out and avoiding handshake.

Coronavirus Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh Chief Minister CM House

COVID-19 claims 19 lives, infects 1520 others

PM Imran vows to take strict action against companies involved petrol crisis

PDM failed to bring 'political revolution', opposition divided on resignations and long march: Qureshi

President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments

40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey

Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent

COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters