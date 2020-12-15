AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,544 Decreased By ▼ -14.31 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,734 Decreased By ▼ -267.59 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,251 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By ▼ -47.97 (-0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China data and vaccine optimism lifts copper price

  • Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) added 0.3pc to $7,777 per tonne by 1210 GMT.
Reuters 15 Dec 2020

Copper prices on Thursday were supported by factory data from China showing economic growth in the metal's top consumer and helped by the rollout in major economies of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) added 0.3pc to $7,777 per tonne by 1210 GMT.

The metal, seen as a bellwether of global economic health, has gained over 80pc since March lows, mainly on the back of a rebound in the Chinese economy.

Data showed on Tuesday that China's factory output grew at the fastest pace in 20 months in November driven by revived consumer spending and a gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions in major trading partners.

"The data, which was mostly in line with expectation, can be interpreted positively because it confirms that China is on track for solid growth and that they have already overcome what they lost from the pandemic," said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.

China accounts for nearly half of global copper consumption estimated at 24 million tonnes.

LOCKDOWN RISK: Markets were supported by a vaccine roll-out in the United States and Britain but the risk of a resurgence in coronavirus cases has prompted some European countries to impose strict lockdowns.

POSITIONING: Bullish bets on copper by funds showed no signs of abating, with positioning on LME and COMEX at high levels, according to estimates by Marex Spectron and data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

ALUMINIUM: China's primary aluminium production hit a daily record in November, as more smelting capacity came onstream to take advantage of strong demand and high prices for the metal.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium slipped 0.3pc to $2,042 a tonne, zinc rose 0.4pc to $2,848, lead dropped 0.3pc to $2,034, tin dropped 0.4pc to $19,670, and nickel gained 0.6pc to $17,700.

Copper prices London Metal Exchange COVID 19 Daniel Briesemann

China data and vaccine optimism lifts copper price

PM Imran vows to take strict action against companies involved petrol crisis

PDM failed to bring 'political revolution', opposition divided on resignations and long march: Qureshi

President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments

40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey

Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent

COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters